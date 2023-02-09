As the nail-biting week is approaching its end, Bigg Boss fans are excited for the finale of season 16. It won’t be wrong to say that while fans await the grand finale of Salman Khan’s reality show, every heart is racing to know the name of the contestant who will take home the gleaming trophy. Talking about the finale, as we all wait for our favourite contestant of the Top five to emerge as the winner, a picture of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with the Bigg Boss trophy is making rounds on the internet. From creating ripples with her sizzling chemistry with Ankit Gupta to locking horns with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare, Priyanka has grabbed attention since the beginning of the reality show. Therefore, since the start, the Udaariyaan actress was counted among the strong contestants in the house. Now, the viral picture shows Priyanka giving out a triumphant vibe as she holds the Bigg Boss trophy in her lap.

Well, before you jump to a conclusion, we must tell you that the Bigg Boss finale hasn’t taken place and is scheduled to premiere on Sunday. Therefore, the picture that has set the internet ablaze is clearly photoshopped, created by one of Priyanka’s fans. The photograph came to light after Bigg Boss 11 contestant and actress Arshi Khan took to her official Twitter account and dropped the picture, announcing whom she is supporting out loud. It must be noted that Arshi has constantly been supporting Priyanka and is often rooting for her win. Recently she dropped the picture, with the caption, “Three trends running simultaneously.. For me Priyanka owns trophy.”

Three trends running simultaneously .. For me

PRIYANKA OWNS TROPHY pic.twitter.com/WGrFmDvXjj — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 6, 2023

In the picture, the TV actress is seated on the lip couch inside the house, while the trophy can be seen kept on her lap. The picture presumably belongs to the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode that was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. As soon as Arshi dropped the picture, Priyanka fans were quick to flood the comments section and declare her the winner.

Desreving PRIYANKA

ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA

Thanks mam for your immense love and support ..

ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA

PRIYANKA OWNS TROPHY — Abid (@Abtahee2022) February 6, 2023

For those who don’t know, Priyanka will be competing with four other finalists- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. After the break of two weeks, show host Salman Khan is also expected to make his return for the finale. In addition, former contestants, who all were eliminated will also be seen cheering their favourite contestant on the final day.

