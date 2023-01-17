Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer ; meet the highest paid celebs of the show
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer ; meet the highest paid celebs of the show
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
She’s likely to be one of the highest paid actresses on the show, or is she the highest? She’s reportedly being paid over nine lacs a week and has already raked in Rs 1.68 crore so far.
Tina Datta
Very closely followed by Sumbul is Tina, who has earned around Rs 1.26 crore on the show so far.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Her earnings so far stand at Rs 1.12c crore
MC Stan
He has been one of the most controversial and popular contestants of the season so far and has made over 98 lacs so far.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
She’s everyone’s favourite, even the host Salman Khan’s, who recently called her a heroine material. She’s said to have been paid over 8-9 lacs per week and has made over 70 lacs so far.
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare has reportedly made Rs 63 lakh till now. He is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season two.
It won’t be wrong to say that season 16 of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss is turning out to be one of the most successful years in history. Rightly considered the season of all the firsts, Bigg Boss makers, in a bid to hook the viewers to their seats, are doing things that we never in our wildest dreams thought would take place inside the house. From a contestant having a live concert inside the reality show to a family living in the house, Bigg Boss has added yet another first to its long list. This is after a long hiatus of 16 years veteran star and television hostSimi Garewal hosted her much loved and celebrated talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal with Bigg Boss contestants. Well, this is not all. Simi Garewal also hosted Salman on her talk show and quizzed him about his favourite contestants in the house. And he reportedly responded by taking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan’s names.
During a special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen joining Simi Garewal on her special set in the Bigg Boss house. As he joined the yesteryear actress, Salman was quizzed about his favourite contestants in the house. Not only did he take two extremely unexpected names but also claimed that he might work with them in the future. The news agency IANS, recently reported that in responding to Simi Garewal’s question Salman named Priyanka and Sajid and said that he might work with the two in the near future.
