Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is 'heroine material', wants to work with her

It won’t be wrong to say that season 16 of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss is turning out to be one of the most successful years in history. Rightly considered the season of all the firsts, Bigg Boss makers, in a bid to hook the viewers to their seats, are doing things that we never in our wildest dreams thought would take place inside the house. From a contestant having a live concert inside the reality show to a family living in the house, Bigg Boss has added yet another first to its long list. This is after a long hiatus of 16 years veteran star and television host Simi Garewal hosted her much loved and celebrated talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal with Bigg Boss contestants. Well, this is not all. Simi Garewal also hosted Salman on her talk show and quizzed him about his favourite contestants in the house. And he reportedly responded by taking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan’s names.

During a special Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen joining Simi Garewal on her special set in the Bigg Bosshouse. As he joined the yesteryear actress, Salman was quizzed about his favourite contestants in the house. Not only did he take two extremely unexpected names but also claimed that he might work with them in the future. The news agency IANS, recently reported that in responding to Simi Garewal’s question Salman named Priyanka and Sajid and said that he might work with the two in the near future.

It must be noted that earlier, during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when Salman was scolding Priyanka for her behaviour in the house, he complimented her saying that she is complete “heroine material.” And urged her to change her attitude by saying that no one would like to work with her including her if she continues doing what she has been doing. In addition, when the ongoing family week started and Sajid’s elder sister Farah Khan Kunder entered the house while meeting Priyanka she was heard calling her the Deepika Padukone of Bigg Boss House. This is surely surprising for the fans as, after Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka is probably the contestant to get the most schooling from the superstar in Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

