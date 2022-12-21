Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are the best of friends inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. But here’s the catch, she has been given the opportunity to reclaim her lost Rs. 25 lacs. A new promo was shared by the makers and it seems the actress is going to have a tough time in choosing between friendship and fortune.

What will she choose? Will her greed for fortune cost Ankit or friendship will conquer all boundaries?

With each day passing, season 16 of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss is getting intense. While various tasks keep you hooked to your seats, indulging in the nomination task never gives the viewers a dull moment. Always a cause of drama, the nomination tasks are rarely a pleasant watch. Currently, we are witnessing two distinct groups being formed in the house, and friends in one group target the members of another side during the nomination task. This is exactly what happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss. However, things got intensified, when Soundarya Sharma was given the special power to save three of the nominated contestants. Now, while most of them targeted Ankit Gupta, citing his least involvement in the game, things went nasty with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s reason. But none of it was fruitful, as the actor gets safe eventually.

This all began when Bigg Boss called Ankit onto the podium and his housemates including Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Nimrit, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan nominated him. Citing their reasons to nominate him, Tina said that Ankit’s participation in the show has been the least, despite the actor having been pointed out and warned several times during Weekend Ka Vaar, Nimrit accused him of living ‘under Priyanka’s shadow’.

