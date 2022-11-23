The sixteenth season of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss, surely keeps fans on tenterhooks. From the suspense of who will get evicted to choosing the new captain in the house, the current season is no less than a roller coaster ride. Continuing its high-octane drama, the recent episode of the reality show saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan receiving a call from her father, who openly asked her to teach a lesson to co-contestants and TV stars Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. During their interaction, Sumbul’s father not only abused Tina but also asked her daughter to break all connections with the two actors and show them their “aukaat.” Not only this, but he was also heard calling Tina and Shalin “Kaminey log.” Now, the recent conversation between the duo has been called out by social media users and celebrities, including former Bigg Boss contestants Kushal Tandon and Kashmera Shah.

Just a reminder, it is for the second time that the youngest contestant in the house has got the opportunity to interact with her father, ever since she has been part of the show. It all happened when Bigg Boss called Sumbul into the confession room saying that she must talk to her father as he isn’t well. However, instead of talking about his health, Sumbul’s father started discussing his daughter’s game on the reality show.

The phone call began with Sumbul’s father asking her what’s happening after everyone claimed that she has been obsessed with Shalin. Responding to her father, Sumbul was heard saying that she doesn’t know what’s happening. Adding that she must kick Tina in her face, Sumbul’s father claimed that he is being called names because people say that he has made a spectacle of his daughter.

Sumbul’s father said, “Maloom hai log kitni gaaliyan derahe hai mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha bana dia.” He even claimed that Tina and Shalin were bent on assassinating Sumbul’s character. Bigg Boss has to interfere and disconnect the call after Sumbul’s father asked her to show the two their ‘aukaat’ on national TV.

Now, many former Bigg Boss contestants took to their official Twitter accounts to call out Sumbul’s father. TV actor Kushal wrote, “Why is Sumbul the only contestant whose dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is going….. How she is the only contestant whose dad gives her a call and can talk over the phone ……” He added, “And how dare her dad be allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kisiki ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow.”

Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone …… — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022



Ace comedian Krushna Abhishek’s wife and actress Kashmera Shah wrote, “My daughter Sumbul is good but someone else’s daughter Tina Dutta is not. This involvement of family does not make sense as it goes against every essence of the show. The fact that you are isolated without any outside information is the beauty of the show.”

My daughter #sumbul is good but someone else’s daughter #TinaDutta is not. This involvement of family does not make sense as it goes against every essence of the show. The fact that you are isolated without any outside information is the beauty of the show @ColorsTV #BiggBoss16 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) November 22, 2022



Earlier, Sumbul’s father personally came on the show to warn his daughter about Shalin and Tina. And on the other hand, he praised Gautam for not being fake.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.