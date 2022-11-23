Archana Gautam has had quite a topsy-turvy journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. She has been both hailed and criticized for her feisty and furious nature. On the recent episode of the show, Archana and Sajid Khan broke into an argument when the actress said something about the filmmaker’s father, making him lose his cool. But netizens stood by Archana and hailed for standing up against the MeToo accused. They called him a molester while praising the actress for her courage.

Just give the trophy to this woman for not sucking up to this garbage of a man and showing him his real place. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #ArchanaGautam pic.twitter.com/0kFItn5oiw — Haz (@showscosmo) November 22, 2022

They are talking about #ArchanaGautam Sasural 😭😂😂 soundrya – She is soo cute archu.!! Archu tum Jaise ho waise he hame pasand ho Bilkul change hone ke jarurat nai hai ye cheev jo bhedchal me khelta hai usko bolne so usko change hone ki jarurat hai lol we love you 😘 🔥#bb16 pic.twitter.com/irbOlS0noA — Hopping Bug (@was_chaos) November 22, 2022

Archana Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for getting physical with Shiv Thakare. She’s now back inside the pandemonium. It has now been revealed it was Shiv who instigated Archana that made her lose her cool. And the host Salman Khan said, “Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right?”

Amid all the frustratingly foolish farce, why is Sajid Khan still inside the house? The man who was accused by as many as nine women, still continues to make his place on the show, maybe at the behest of the host too influential to be denied what he demands. Sherlyn Chopra, one of the women who accused Khan of sexual harassment, filed a police complaint and protested against Khan’s participation on the show but to no avail.

Sona Mohapatra, Ali Fazal also came out and requested the makers of the show and the channel to evict Khan out of the show. Sajid Khan did step down from his directorial post of Housefull 4 in 2018, he’s yet to comment on the allegations made against him in the last four years.

