Bigg Boss 13 Day 21 highlights: Devoleena calls out Siddharth for misbehaviour; Taapsee, Bhumi promote Saand ki Aankh

Salman Khan made his entry on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 to his song 'Just Love Me.' This time the contestants aired out their problems with each other. They were brought to stand in a katghara (witness box) and listen to their fellow housemates' complaints against them.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Siddharth Dey to the box and calls him out for his inappropriate and sexist behaviour against the women in the house. Aarti Singh also tells Salman about the comment Siddharth had made during a previous task. Siddharth says that his statements were meant to be humorous and his intentions were never wrong. Salman reprimands him and says that he should know when to stop.

A preview of the episode

Rashami Desai, who supports Siddharth, summons Sidharth Shukla to the witness stand. She reveals that the TV actor had threatened Siddharth with violence. Devoleena, Siddharth, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma say that Sidharth is often rude and disrespectful, who defends himself. He says that he is misunderstood in the house.

Paras also makes it to the stand, where Sidharth accuses him of manipulation. The caller of the week asks Paras why he seems insecure and plays games for his benefit by involving others. Paras says that he plays the game on the front foot.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar join the show to promote their new film, Saand Ki Aankh. They give the contestants a task called ‘Saand ki Laat', where they have to ride a rodeo bull. The contestants have to select those, who they want to see punished. Mahira selects Sidharth while Shefali Bagga sends Rashami. Shefali is also recruited by Siddharth for the task. Rashami sends Aarti, Shehnaaz sends Paras, Devoleena sends Abu Malik. Paras gets selected for the task again by Asim.

Taapsee and Bhumi also indulge in some light-hearted games with Salman on the episode. They even dance to their film's song 'Womaniya.'

After the actress' leave, Salman introduces the week's 'power task.' He asks the contestants to decide whether which contestant is the most sinful. Sidharth wins this round.

Salman also reveals that Rashami and Mahira are safe from eviction but it is the male housemates, who are in trouble. Asim is also safe but it will be revealed on Monday whether Paras, Abu or Siddharth will go home.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 11:00:57 IST