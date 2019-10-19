Bigg Boss 13 Day 20 highlights: Sidharth Shukla gets targetted once again by housemates for being inefficient

In the first 20 days inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, it seems contestant Sidharth Shukla is gradually becoming one of the most controversial contestants.

As per reports, the actor garnered a lot of attention even on day 20. In the new episode, the contestants were woken up with Bigg Boss' token song in the morning. As 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' blasted on the speakers, contestants were hardly aware of what lay in store for them. Sidhrath and Shehnaaz, who were earlier jailed, were soon released on the orders of Bigg Boss.

Check out posts from Day 20 of Bigg Boss 13

Two nominated male players of the week were given an opportunity to save themselves from eliminations, through rounds of competition. While Paras Chhabra and Siddhartha Dey were part of one team, Abu Malik and Asim Riaz were in the second. A wall was placed in the middle of the house garden, which had a hole in the middle. Each contestant from a team would have to sit on either side, holding hand of each other and ensure they do not lose the grip. The female contestants were given the task of distracting each team, provoking them to leave their hands.

Shukla, who was given the task of being a moderator, ultimately ended up annoying the remaining house members with what they claimed was his inefficiency. Shehnaaz and Aarti went for Siddhartha and Paras, while Shefali, Devoleena, and Rashami targeted Asim and Abu. The task started becoming murky, with contestants showing their nasty sides.

Asim stood out in the challenge as a strong participant as he refused to let go of Abu's hand despite withstanding harsh pain. At the end, Bigg Boss was forced to end the task for the day, and remind contestants they should not harm each other's health in the process of the game.

In the next episode, host Salman Khan is set to address each contestant with their weekly performances in a special episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

