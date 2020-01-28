Bigg Boss 13 Day 111 highlights: Paras, Mahira, Aarti lash out at Rashami, Asim for discussing nominations

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with a slight war of words between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. As per reports, the two teased each other with Sidharth referring to Rashami's frequent habit of hiding groceries in the house. Most of the housemates were seen focusing on the game since the finale is getting closer by the day, instead of focusing on baseless fights.

Rashami even told Sidharth that she was surprised with his pleasant behaviour towards her and intended to keep it that way till the end of the show. She emphasised that she would try and stay away from Shukla's issues in the house to maintain a peaceful equation with him.

Later next day, Sidharth and Shehnaz's playful conversation broke out into yet another argument when she accused him of spending time with the people who hate him. The fight continued till afternoon, when finally Asim joined in and told Shehnaz not to accept each and every of his Sidharth's unfair actions.

After a while, Bigg Boss released a video which showed Rashami, Vishal, and Asim plotting ways of getting Mahira, Paras, and Arti nominated this week. As per the rules of the reality show, discussing nominations are strictly against the norm. After the video, most of the housemates were shocked and Paras immediately lashed out at Vishal saying that he continued fighting because that was the only way that he could remain in the limelight. Mahira added that Vishal had a tendency to play nasty mind games. Arti called Asim emotionless and added that he conspired against his close ones in order to get ahead in the show.

In the evening, Bigg Boss introduced another task for nominations. A dome was set up in the garden area and each contestant was asked to enter the dome from time to time and manually count to 17 minutes after which they were instructed to ring the buzzer. The ones closest to the actual duration would be declared safe from the nominations. The other housemates could choose to distract the one counting down.

Vishal began the task and he was followed by Mahira and Paras.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 09:11:55 IST