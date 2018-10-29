Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota, Saba Khan evicted from Salman Khan hosted reality show

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 12 saw a double eviction with Anup Jalota and Saba Khan walking out of the house.

The evictions were not the only important event of the episode as the contestants had to compete in different tasks. In the Sultani Akhada, the Happy Club which included team captain Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, and Romil Chaudhary faced off against Wolf Pack with Jasleen Matharu, Shivashish Mishra and captain Sreesanth. Times Now reports that after three rounds of competition, Wolf Pack was finally declared the winner.

Host Salman Khan introduced the Big Chef Competition where Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade, who is a wild card entry and Dipika Kakar were given the task to whip up two dishes within 30 minutes. Salman also tasted their creations, expressing his preference for Dipika's dish over Megha's. However, Megha earned more votes and won this round.

In an interview with IANS, Anup clarified that Jasleen was not his girlfriend. Despite having huge popularity, the 65-year-old singer's journey in Bigg Boss lasted only for a month. He also went through a staged elimination previously, where he spent a week in a secret room along with Sreesanth and could watch what was happening inside the actual house.

"People are not able to understand our relationship. We don't have any kind of love story. We just share a musical relationship. She is my student and I am her teacher. I help her in learning music. There is no girlfriend-boyfriend kind of relationship between us and we are also not involved in any romantic and physical relation," the 'Bhajan Samraat' told IANS over telephone from Lonavla.

He said Jasleen's father was his very old friend. "I know Jasleen and her family for a long time, A lot of times I have met them at the airport and at their home. But Jasleen and I hardly get time to meet each other. She hasn't even met my family members yet."

He finds his "self conscious" nature as one of the main reasons for being evicted.

"I have earned huge goodwill and respect in my decades long career. Fighting does not suit me. I cannot abuse someone and cannot even take any abuse from someone. So, I think that's where I lacked and was not able to impress the audience."

Saba had been in the past nominated for elimination, but managed to avoid it until now, according to The Indian Express.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

