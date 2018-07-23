Bigg Boss Marathi: Megha Dhade declared winner; former contestants perform at season 1 finale

Megha Dhade on Sunday was declared the winner on the grand finale of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi. She beat Pushkar Jog, Sharmishtha Raut, Aastad Kale, Sai Lokur and Smita Gondkar, the other finalists on the show and took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

While all finalists spent 100 days in the Bigg Boss house, Sharmishtha was a wild card entry. Pushkar and Smita were declared the first and second runners-up respectively.

The six finalists also performed at the grand finale and even previously eliminated contestants Resham Tipnis, Vinit Bonde, Tyagraj Khadilkar, Bhushan Kadu, Aarti Solanki, Nandkishor Chaugyle, Jui Gadkari, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Rajesh Shringarpore and Sushant Shelar put up a show for the audience.

After being aired in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu, Bigg Boss debuted on television on 15 April for Marathi speaking audience. Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar hosted the show, which initially started off with 15 contestants. Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi show for quite a few years now.

Owing to the success of the first season of the Marathi edition, the makers might invest in a second installment of the show, according to Free Press Journal.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 10:29 AM