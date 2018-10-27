You are here:

Former Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta to reenter show's 12th season as guests

FP Staff

Oct,27 2018 13:26:36 IST

Last season's Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde will enter the house in the ongoing season with co-contestant Vikas Gupta, reports Times of India. The duo made headlines owing to their continuous tiffs inside the house.

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss season 11. Image via Facebook

In a statement to the publication, Shilpa said that she was shocked that she was being paired with Vikas and even urged makers to select someone else as her jodi . She further said that their equation in the show had developed from enmity to understanding and finally, maturely handling themselves. "During the show, Vikas had mentioned that he would like to  would like to work with me in the future. I would like to say that I have now fulfilled my promise of working with him again." she was quoted as saying.

As per The Indian Express report, the makers wanted to wanted to beef up the ratings for the show. Thus after getting Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade as a wild card, they decided to get Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa to join the season. However, she is only slated to remain in the Bigg Boss house for two days, which the other contestants will not be aware of.

