Three powerhouses of India – Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Indian superstar Allu Arjun come together for a massive collaboration. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

T-Series shared a picture on Instagram and wrote- “Brace yourselves for this massive collaboration between three powerhouses of India – Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and superstar Allu Arjun.”

Allu Arjun, a megastar who managed to rule both large and small screens worldwide despite a difficult pandemic, is an invincible force that was still praised in 2022.

Pushpa-The Rise, starring Allu Arjun broke the record at the box office with Rs 350 crore, outperforming major Bollywood and even overseas movies. Because of the superstar’s popularity throughout all of India, the Hindi version of the movie alone went on to gross nearly Rs 80 crore.

The legendary movie brought the megastar multiple awards, including ‘Best Actor’ at the South Indian International Movie Awards and the Filmfare South Awards. He also received the ‘Indian of the Year’ award for starting a new era of Pan-Indian movies.

