Allu Arjun, a megastar who managed to rule both large and small screens worldwide despite a difficult pandemic, is an invincible force that was still praised in 2022.

Pushpa-The Rise, starring Allu Arjun broke the record at the box office with Rs 350 crore, outperforming major Bollywood and even overseas movies. Because of the superstar’s popularity throughout all of India, the Hindi version of the movie alone went on to gross nearly Rs 80 crore.

And if that wasn’t enough, people flocked to theatres to see Pushpa again on big screens as a result of its OTT release which had the film trending yet again. Not unsurprising, given that the Allu Arjun hit enjoyed sustained box office success for 50 days while other movies opened to weak audiences.

The legendary movie brought the megastar multiple awards, including ‘Best Actor’ at the South Indian International Movie Awards and the Filmfare South Awards. He also received the ‘Indian of the Year’ award for starting a new era of Pan-Indian movies.

Everything Allu Arjun gave to the screen—from his good looks to the movie’s music to even his memorable dialogues—had the Midas touch and went viral almost immediately. The biggest sports stars and celebrities jumped on the trend train thanks to the ‘Leading Man’. His top hits Saami Saami and Srivalli not only ruled the airwaves and social media, but were also played during festive occasions like Navratri. Even Diwali firecrackers had designs based on his Pushpa persona. His admirers also paid honour to him by fashioning Lord Ganesha figurines that resembled Pushpa’s look.

In light of this, it comes as no surprise that Allu Arjun was selected to represent India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York City on the occasion of India’s 75th anniversary of Independence. He also scored a significant endorsement deal with the food and beverage giant KFC, which named a product line after him.

A year since Pushpa launched, Allu Arjun continues to be overwhelmed with love and fandom as the film premiered in Russia earlier this month. The movie received a fantastic reception from Russian viewers at its recent St Petersburg premiere following its release in Moscow.

One of the few Indian movies to be released in Russia and now is already creating an impact online; Pushpa continues to entertain as Allu Arjun’s popularity surmounts to new levels.

Fans were in a frenzy as Pushpa 2 was announced this year; they cannot wait to see Allu Arjun reprise his role in the second instalment, which is sure to be the blockbuster movie of 2023.

