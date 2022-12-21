Allu Arjun: 'Congratulations to Kantara for its recent success, south cinema should be watched all over by people'

Actor-director Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film, Kantara has been making quite some buzz lately. It has grabbed the attention of movie-watchers in every corner of the country and has left people impressed with its unique take on the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. While celebrities from all corners of the entertainment were also impressed by the film, actors like Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati have already showered their praises on Shetty and his film, it has also impressed Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Anil Kapoor.

However, now another popular celebrity has joined the list of actors to praise the Kannada hit. It is none other than superstar Allu Arjun who has for the first time reacted to the success of Kantara at the Indian box office. While speaking at an event recently, Allu Arjun interacted with the media and shared his happiness over South films doing good across the country.

Mentioning the names of a few hit South films including Kantara, the actor said, “Today, films from the South can go to the North. We are very fortunate that Pushpa was also one of them. KGF was one of the films. And also congratulations to Kantara for its recent success. We are all very happy. South cinema should be watched all over by people. It is a proud moment for all of us that people from all over the country are watching our films. ”

Watch:



Notably, the actor was invited as the chief guest for the trailer launch event of the upcoming Telugu film, 18 Pages where he spoke to the team and also the media present at the event. The film features actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parmeswaran in prominent roles.

Kantara success

After releasing in September this year, Rishab Shetty came to the screen with his highly-anticipated drama film, Kantara: A Legend. The film was released in Kannada and was later dubbed and released in many other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The film after becoming a pan-India release received massive love and applause and turned out to be one of the biggest films of this year.

