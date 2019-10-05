Bhumi Pednekar wins Face of Asia award at Busan Film Festival for Alankrita Srivastava's Dolly Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitaare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar, had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on 3 October. Bhumi, who is busy promoting her upcoming release Saand Ki Aankh, took some time out to fly down to Busan for the premiere. Post the premier, Bhumi was conferred with the ‘Face of Asia’ award.

Thank you for this honour #FaceOfAsia @busanfilmfest and @marieclaire .

This award has only motivated me to work harder. Thank you @alankrita601 for making me your kitty. Dolly Di, @konkonas😙 and @ektaravikapoor @ruchikaakapoor for making this film happen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bNLtQIhFAO — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) October 5, 2019

After accepting the award amidst huge applause, Bhumi says in a statement, “I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It’s my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say, and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in future. I would want to thank my entire cast, my director Alankrita Shrivastava, and my producers Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor for this great opportunity.”

Director Alankrita Shrivastava, whose recent projects were Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) and three episodes of Amazon Prime Video India Original Made in Heaven, spoke about her film with Mid-Day recently, "My endeavour is to constantly challenge the way women are represented in Indian popular culture. Society and cinema try to put women into boxes — 'good', 'brave' or a caricature vamp. We need to do away with these boxes. Dolly Kitty is my boldest attempt at expressing the moral ambiguity of women."

The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, and Karan Kundra, and has been extensively shot in Greater Noida.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Aashish Singh under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, and is scheduled to release this year.

