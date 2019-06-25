Bhuj: The Pride of India goes on floors in Hyderabad; Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for war drama

Sanjay Dutt has commenced the shooting of Bhuj: The Pride Of India, that goes on floors from 25 June in Ramoji Filmcity, Hyderabad.

The film is based on true events, and has been written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Ajay Devgn will depict Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the supervisor of Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Devgn will share the screen space with Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk, along with Dutt.

The official synopsis states that the film will follow how Karnik and his team, with the help of local women, reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat, in what could be termed as India's 'Pearl Harbour' moment.

According to Times of India, Dutt will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’, a civilian who helped the Indian forces during the war.

Sinha's character will be called Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker, while Daggubati will play an army officer in the Madras Regiment. Chopra will essay the role of an Indian spy in Lahore, named Heena Rehman, and Virk will depict a fighter pilot, who also played a crucial role in the war.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat, the war drama is slated to release on 14 August, 2020.

