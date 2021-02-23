Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, to release on 10 September

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police will reportedly see Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters.

Adventure-horror-comedy Bhoot Police, featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, is scheduled to hit the theatres on 10 September.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Kapoor and Khan will reportedly play a pair of ghost hunters in the feature.

Kapoor and Fernandez shared the film's first poster and release date on their respective social media accounts.

Here is the announcement

Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The team began filming in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and finished the shooting earlier this month.

The film is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)