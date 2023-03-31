After not getting an encouraging response in the advance bookings, Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa witnessed an upward swing and put up a decent total of Rs 11.20 crore on its opening day due to the Ram Navami holiday in some parts of the country. It has opened on the lines of Ajay Devgn’s previous movies like De De Pyaar De, Raid, Son of Sardaar, Action Jackson and Shivaay.

The film performed well in the mass circuits of the state and also got benefit in the multiplexes of metro-cities due to its 3D and IMAX formats. It will be crucial for the film to remain steady today and pick up on Saturday and Sunday to put up a good total over its extended first weekend.

For the unversed, Bholaa is the official remake of Karthi’s Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film has garnered praises for its high-octane stunts. Talking about it, Ajay Devgn had earlier said, “The action of Bholaa is one of the highlights of the film. The truck-bike chase was the toughest to execute. I wish my dad (Veeru Devgn) was around to see the film. He probably would have given me a pat on the back because he spent his lifetime innovating film action. He was in a league by himself. But, he would have understood where I’m coming from. I must add-somewhere what my father did has stayed with me.”

Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, the film also features Tabu, Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. The film locked horns with Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s pan-India biggie Dasara at the ticket windows.

