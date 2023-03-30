Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Poorna

Director: Srikanth Odela

Language: Telugu

‘Natural Star’ Nani, who delivered impressive portrayals in films like Eega, Jersey and many more, went all out to promote his first pan-India and biggest movie Dasara across the country. The trailer garnered curiosity among the cinegoers but does it fulfilled their expectations?

Set in the 90s, in Veerlapally village situated in the Singareni coal mine area, Dasara begins with the story of three childhood friends Dharani (Nani), Soori (Deekshith Shetty), and Vennela (Keerthy Suresh).

In Veerlapally, the villagers are alcoholics and spend their maximum time drinking. Shivanna (Samuthirakani), Chinna Nambi (Shine Tom Chacko) and Rajanna (Sai Kumar) are liquor mafia as well as political leaders of the village. While Teenager Dharani loves Vennela, he withdraws his emotions, when his best friend Soori tells him that he loves the same girl. He supports Soori and helps him in wooing Vennela.

In between their coal-thieving escapades and boozing, Dharani convinces Soori and Vennela’s families for their marriage. While he feels emotional and happy after his bestie’s marriage, he unknowingly gets involved in politics, which creates havoc in his life and the people around him. In this phase, his friendship and love for Vennela get tested. As the story progresses, you will see unfold dark secrets and aspirations of a negative character, which intrigues you and keep you engaged till the epic climax.

Talking about the performances, Nani delivered one of his memorable performances as rustic, foul-mouthed and de-glam Dharani. The actor reinvented himself with this biggie and made sure to become the talking point among the masses for his impeccable role. Keerthy Suresh again delivers a natural performance and expresses every emotion with ease and finesse. Dheekshith plays his part extremely well. His camaraderie with Nani is one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Shine Tom Chacko shines in his negative avatar and makes sure you hate him to the core.

Srikanth Odela made a sensational debut as a director thanks to his gripping narrative and superlative storytelling. Special mention to DoP Sooryan for perfectly capturing the theme, mood and essence of the village and situations in the movie, which amps up the narration.

Rating 3 (out of 5 stars)

Dasara is playing in cinemas

