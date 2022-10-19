Bhediya Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan asks if Kriti Sanon was doing a vampire film, actress responds
The conversation happened when the cast and crew of Bhediya was interacting with journalists at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai.
It was a rather fun-filled launch of Bhediya’s trailer that stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, and is directed by Amar Kaushik. When one of them asked Kriti if she would like to play a creature in any of the films in future, she quipped, “Mere andar sirf real life mein jaanwar aata hai. Screen pe nahin aata.”
#KritiSanon was supposed to be a part of a vampire film?#Bhediya #BhediyaTrailer #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/H1sR6kqYPW
Varun then asked Dinesh Vijan, the producer, if he was making a vampire film with Kriti, to which he said, “We were going to make a vampire film with Kriti. Lekin fir woh Bhediya mein aa gayi. Toh woh (uss film mein) nahin ho saki.” Kriti then stated, “ Yeh khud leak karta hai stories.”
Talking about the trailer, director Amar Kaushik says, “Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. Bhediya is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon”.
Elaborating on the journey, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “Bhediya is Maddock’s attempt to deliver a world class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations. It has phenomenal talent like Amar Kaushik at the helm; he has masterfully combined comedy and thrills to give you India’s first creature comedy”.
