Bharat song Chashni teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif groove to love ballad in a picturesque locale

Headlined by Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat has already created plenty of buzz among the viewers ever since its trailer release.

After releasing the 'Slow Motion' song from Bharat, Salman Khan took to Twitter to share a preview of a second song titled 'Chashni'.

The 20-second clip teases a soft romantic song featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif. While Salman is sporting a black kurta, Katrina is also seen donning traditional attires as they both dance in picturesque locations. The song is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava, with music composed by duo Vishal-Shekhar, who had earlier composed the music for Salman's Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The lyrics of 'Chashni' are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Bharat will trace the journey of a man and nation, spanning four decades. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser, which gave glimpses into the various phases of the film. Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated to release on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 14:52:30 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.