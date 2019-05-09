Bharat song Aithey Aa: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan match steps in Vishal-Shekhar's peppy wedding number

In the same chronological order that the first two songs, 'Slow Motion' and 'Chashni', were unveiled, the makers of Bharat have now released a new song titled 'Aithey Aa'. It is set in 1983, right after India won its first ever World Cup trophy after defeating West Indies in the finals.

While 'Chashni' captured the developing romance between Bharat (Salman Khan) and Kumud (Katrina Kaif), 'Aithey Ae' establishes right at the beginning that the lead characters are familiar with each other. Set in a Punjabi household, the song sees Katrina and Salman indulgently grooving at a wedding, as bursts of colour fill up the screen. Salman's look is strikingly similar to his Chulbul Pandey avatar, complete with black-on-black shirt and trousers, a thin moustache and sunglasses.

Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan have sung the track composed by music director-duo Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil, who has also penned songs for Salman Khan's blockbuster hits Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Eid on 5 June.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 13:30:18 IST

