Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track

After releasing 'Slow Motion', 'Chashni' and Aithey Aa, Zinda, the makers of Bharat have unveiled a new song titled 'Turpeya'. A motivational track, 'Turpeya' has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

The video opens to Salman Khan working as a Indian Navy officer stationed in another country. With pensive lyrics (by Irshad Kamil), that aptly portray the feelings of being away from home for the sake of livelihood, the video also gives a glimpse of Bharat's childhood, as we see him reminiscing about family. Towards the end, Bharat is seen fondly remembering his lady love (played by Katrina Kaif), as he dances with his colleagues.

Here is the tweet announcing the song's release:

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff also star in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Eid on 5 June.

Watch the video of 'Turpeya' here:



Updated Date: May 22, 2019 15:00:16 IST

