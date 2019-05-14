Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar on Salman Khan's clash with ICC World Cup: Great time for entertainment in June

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the clash of his film Bharat with the India vs Pakistan International Cricket Council World Cup match means that June would be a "great time for entertainment". For years, the Eid holiday has predominantly belonged to Salman Khan blockbusters, but this year it will coincide with the 2019 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place from 30 May to 14 July.

Speaking about the clash, Zafar told Mumbai Mirror that the release date for Bharat was announced much before the release of the ICC world cup schedule. He also pointed out that Bharat, which charts the "journey of a man and nation together", will release on the same day as India’s first match on 5 June.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has said that the clash has only fanned the buzz around Bharat. "The audience looks forward to a Salman film with Eid. And now, with team India’s upcoming innings at the World Cup, the excitement has doubled across the country. People are looking forward to the day,” he told the publication.

The makers have already unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, including 'Aithey Aa', 'Slow Motion' and 'Chashni',

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 10:17:22 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.