Bhangra Paa Le trailer: Sunny Kaushal, Rukhsar Dhillon attempt to make folk dance international

The trailer of Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon's dance film, Bhangra Paa Le, was released earlier today (30 September). Following the success of Uri-The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP is set to create a series of dance films similar to the successful ABCD franchise.

Sunny, who has starred in Gold, will play Jaggi Singh, a "part time DJ, and a full-time bhangra" dancer. Through his obsession for dance, he finds his way into some of the biggest dance competitions in the world, where he encounters Simi Kohli, essayed by Telugu actress Rukshar Dhillon. While the trailer showcases transitions between the past and present period, the film attempts to "pave a bridge between the traditional forms of bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world."

Check out the trailer here

Helmed by debutant Sneha Taurani- daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani, the film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal role.

"What I love about the script is the world it takes you into where music and dance define its characters and their goals. I am hoping to showcase Bhangra in its authentic form to give the audience an idea of its history as well as its modern-day adaptation through the inter-college competitions. I have always been incredibly passionate about music and through the songs of the film, you will see the real and fascinating evolution of Bhangra as a dance form." Sneha said in a press statement.

Bhangra Paa Le is slated to release on 1 November.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 14:47:04 IST