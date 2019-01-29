Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva to make Bollywood debut with Sab Kushal Mangal alongside Priyaank Sharma

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan's daughter, Riva Kishan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sab Kushal Mangal, alongside veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma's son Priyaank.

Riva confirmed the news and said that she and Priyaank had been attending workshops for two months. She also said that her father was happy that Riva would be making her debut with such actors as Aksahye Khanna and Priyaank.

The film, starring Akshaye Khanna in the lead, will be produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter Prachi. In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Prachi told the daily that a common friend of Ravi Kishan and Nitin Manmohan's family had suggested Riva's name for the part.

Admitting that Sab Kushal Mangal is like an "unexpected gift" for her, Riva also said that Ravi Kishan and Nitin Manmohan had worked together in one of Kishan's earliest film, Army.

The situational comedy has been penned by Karan, who earlier assisted Shaad Ali on Bunty Aur Babli, Shimit Amin on Chak De! India and Mani Ratnam on Raavan. Set against the backdrop of Jharkhand, Sab Kushal Mangal will be shot from beginning till end in a 45-day schedule. Shooting is supposed to begin from February-end.

