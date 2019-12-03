Sab Kushal Mangal trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Riva Kishan, Priyaank Sharma's film is a colourful love triangle

The trailer of Sab Kushal Mangal, starring Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, and Priyaank Sharma, the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, was released on Tuesday.

Set in a small Indian town, somewhere in Jharkhand, the film sees Riva as young woman, whose parents are searching for a suitable groom. Priyaank, on the other hand, plays an enthusiastic TV presenter for a news channel.

The two fall in love, but their bubble is soon burst by Akshaye Khanna's character, an older imposing figure, possibly a local goon. As the trailer shows, he sets his eyes on Riva's character, and then relentlessly pursues her. He gets a makeover, and tries to woo her every step of the way. In order to have Riva all to himself, Akshaye even threatens Priyaank.

"I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced. It is situational," Akshaye had said about joining the film in a statement. Satish Kaushik, Supriya Pathak, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mrunal Jain, and Apurva Nemlekar are also seen in supporting roles.

Brijendra Kala and Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, who also directed the feature, have written the story. Sab Kushal Mangal marks Karan's directorial debut. He has earlier assisted Shaad Ali on Bunty Aur Babli, Shimit Amin on Chak De! India. and Mani Ratnam on Raavan. Harshit Saxena has composed the music for the film. and Sameer Anjan has penned the lyrics.

A new poster was also shared prior to the trailer release

The film went on floors in February, and was shot over a 45-day schedule.

The romantic comedy is presented by Nitin Manmohan's One Up Entertainment, Akshaye and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, while Prachi Nitin Manmohan has produced it.

Sab Kushal Mangal is slated to release on 3 January, 2020.

Here is the trailer





Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 13:40:08 IST