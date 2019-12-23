Bhangra Paa Le second trailer sees Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon as ace dancers and college rivals

The makers of Bhangra Paa Le have unveiled the second trailer from the movie. Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon play ace Bhangra dancers who are chosen by their college to represent the institution in a high-stake competition. While competitors at first, Sunny's Jaggi and Rukshar's Simi start falling in love with each other. The film also seems to feature a parallel story with Sunny playing a double role.

Check out the trailer here

Helmed by debutant Sneha Taurani- daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani, the film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in a pivotal role. "What I love about the script is the world it takes you into where music and dance define its characters and their goals. I am hoping to showcase Bhangra in its authentic form to give the audience an idea of its history as well as its modern-day adaptation through the inter-college competitions. I have always been incredibly passionate about music and through the songs of the film, you will see the real and fascinating evolution of Bhangra as a dance form." Sneha said in a press statement.

Earlier slated for 1 November, Bhangra Paa Le will now hit the screens on 3 January, clashing with Sab Kushal Mangal at the box office. Ramesh Taurani, along with Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Films, is bankrolling the project. In a bid to promote the film, Sunny and Rukshar even performed stand-up comedy bits.

Check them out here

