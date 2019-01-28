Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP to bankroll dance franchise Bhangra Paa Le, starring Sunny Kaushal

Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP has announced a dance franchise, Bhangra Paa Le, which will be directed by debutante Sneha Taurani, daughter of filmmaker Ramesh Taurani. RSVP Movies plans to create a series of dance films similar to the successful ABCD franchise.

A press release from the production house says that the story "paves a bridge between the traditional forms of bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world."

Sunny Kaushal, who has starred in Gold, will play Jaggi Singh, a "part time DJ, and a full-time bhangra" dancer. Through his obsession for dance, he finds his way into some of the biggest dance competitions in the world, where he encounters Simi Kohli, essayed by Telugu actress Rukshar Dhillon.

"What I love about the script is the world it takes you into where music and dance define its characters and their goals. I am hoping to showcase Bhangra in its authentic form to give the audience an idea of its history as well as its modern-day adaptation through the inter-college competitions. I have always been incredibly passionate about music and through the songs of the film, you will see the real and fascinating evolution of Bhangra as a dance form. A young fresh pairing, energetic music and a collaborator like RSVP- I couldn’t have asked for a better debut," Sneha said in the press release.

