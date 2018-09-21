You are here:

Bhaiaji Superhit teaser: Sunny Deol returns to his action avatar in action comedy, also starring Preity Zinta

FP Staff

Sep,21 2018 17:13:58 IST

Sunny Deol returns to his action-hero avatar with Bhaiaji Superhit, the teaser for which was unveiled on 21 September.

A still from Bhaiaji Superhit. YouTube screengrab

Deol, the man who is hailed all-supreme in Benaras, (literally) packing a punch or two, is introduced in the initial few seconds of the trailer. However, his supremacy is far superseded by his wife, the fiesty Sapna Dubey (played by Preity Zinta) who has a penchant for firearms.

Slow motion sequences of Deol walking towards the camera, wearing coconut shells as boxing gloves and beating enemies to a pulp, establishes him as a force to reckon with. Preity Zinta returns to the big screen after a hiatus of five years, essaying the role of Bhaiyyaji's wife. Her impeccable comic timing is displayed when she takes a pistol and shoots at Deol, purposely missing the target because "abhi ma banna baki hain" (I am yet to become a mother).

The larger-than-life action comedy will also feature Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel, who co-starred with Deol in the 2001 drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Bhaiaji Superhit has been directed by Neeraj Pathak, who has previously helmed the 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong, which featured Sunny and Irrfan Khan.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 17:13 PM

