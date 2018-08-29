Bhaiaji Superhit: Arshad Warsi plays a successful director who swears by money in this comedy-action flick

Arshad Warsi’s next venture Bhaiaji Superhit is scheduled to hit theatres on 19 October. The look for Warsi's character was released on 29 August. The actor plays Goldie Kapoor, a successful Bollywood director with the power of convincing anyone and everyone in any given situation. He swears by money and lives for it.

Bhaiaji Superhit also features Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Jaydeep Alahwat, Mukul Dev, Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Jha. The action comedy, directed by Neerraj Pathak, will see Sunny Deol playing a double role for the first time.

Bhaiaji Superhit comes across as hilarious, colourful and larger-than-life yet also an emotional film. It showcases the coming together of two vastly different worlds of Bollywood and UP underworld.

The action-comedy is directed by Neeraj Pathak, who has previously helmed the 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong, which featured Sunny Deol and Irrfan Khan.

Bhaiaji Superhit will also see Zinta in a pivotal role after many years.

Ameesha Patel will also make a comeback as a prominent character in the film. The Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress co-starred with Deol in the 2001 drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was a box-office hit.

Deol will also be appearing in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with brother Bobby Deol and father Dharmendra.

