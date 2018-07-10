Bhaiaji Superhit first look: Sunny Deol plays gangster in action comedy, film will hit theatres on 19 October

The first look of upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit was unveiled on 10 June. Following a series of delays, the film is now scheduled for a Dussehra release on 19 October.

The first look poster features Deol with a gun in each hand and Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade on either side. The film marks Deol's first double role and he will reportedly be playing a gangster who is aspiring to become an actor. On cue, Ameesha Patel is visible at the back under studio lights applying make-up. A stern-looking Preity Zinta is also seen in the poster and Sanjay Mishra, looms with a skull on his shoulder.

Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev, Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Jha... #BhaiajiSuperhit to release on 19 Oct 2018 [Dussehra]... Directed by Neerraj Pathak... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/azUxb8td6z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2018

The action-comedy is directed by Neerraj Pathak, who has previously helmed the 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong that featured Sunny Deol and Irrfan Khan.

Bhaiaji Superhit will also see Zinta in a pivotal role after many years.

Patel will also make a comeback as a prominent character in the film. The Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress co-starred with Deol in the 2001 drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was a box-office hit.

Deol will also be appearing in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with brother Bobby Deol and father Dharmendra. The film is scheduled to release on 31 August.

