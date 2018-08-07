Bhaiaji Superhit: Preity Zinta reveals first look of her character Sapna Dubey from upcoming action comedy

Preity Zinta will make a comeback to Bollywood with Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit, which releases on 19 October. She shared the first look of her character Sapna Dubey on Tuesday. In the poster, Zinta is dressed in a red sari and holds a gun in her hand. She is introduced as Bhaiaji's wife, who talks less and fires a gun more.



Deol had earlier shared the first look poster of the film on 10 June. According to DNA, he will be essaying the role of a gangster. He had earlier told Mid-Day that the film will have some high-octane action stunts and he will be seen in a double role, although the characters will not be twins but will merely lookalikes.

Bhaiaji Superhit is an action comedy directed by Neerraj Pathak, who previously helmed the 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong that featured Deol and Irrfan Khan. This film will also mark Ameesha Patel's comeback. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Brijendra Kala, Mukul Dev, Sanjay Mishra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Pankaj Jha.

Deol will also be seen in another comedy, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, along with his father Dharmendra and younger brother Bobby Deol. The film is slated to release on 31 August.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:16 PM