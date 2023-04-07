Back in 2008, when Gauri Khan graced designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s chat show, there was a conversation about Shah Rukh Khan, love, loyalty, and much more. Khan, combining charm and candidness, said ‘being faithful was the most overrated virtue.’ The chat then veered into the zone of her husband’s faithfulness.

When asked about being one of the luckiest women in the Hindi film industry because of SRK’s faithfulness, Gauri laughed and said, “What should I say?” Is there a secret? She quipped, “No, there is no secret behind it.”

During one of the #AskSRK sessions, the Pathaan actor said he gave his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan “a pair of pink plastic earrings” as his first Valentine’s Day gift to her.

In an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the “Pathaan” star fielded “fun” questions on Valentine’s Day and cinema. When a user asked what was the first Valentine’s Day gift for his wife, Shah Rukh said: “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now .a pair of pink plastic earrings I think” Shah Rukh and Gauri courted for six years before tying the knot in 1991. They have three children: Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22, and AbRam, 9.

Another fan asked what gift would the star want from his admirers on Valentine’s Day. Shah Rukh said he had already received his gift in the form of “so much love for #Pathaan“. Directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” is a high-octane espionage thriller that has gone on to become the biggest hit Hindi film of the year so far with global gross box office collection inching closer to Rs 1,000 crore.

The actor, who started his career from the Delhi theatre circuit and television, said the first thing he does to research a role is crack the “way the character will walk”. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, another Shah Rukh film — the 1995 romance classic “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ) was re-released by Yash Raj Films, also the production banner behind “Pathaan”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.