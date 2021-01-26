Beginning on MUBI, The Snoopy Show on Apple TV+, LSD on ALTBalaji: Trailers This Week
This week, the trailers of Tiffany Haddish's They Ready Season 2, AppleTV's The Snoopy Show, and AltBalaji's medical thriller LSD have been unveiled.
Here are the trailers released this week
Beginning
Beginning marks the feature debut of Dea Kulumbegashvili and is shot in luminous 35mm. The film was originally slotted for a Cannes competition premiere and also played the Toronto International Film Festival, before heading off to the New York Film Festival back in the fall, writes IndieWire.
The official synopsis reads as, "In a sleepy provincial town, a Jehovah’s Witness community is under attack from an extremist group. In the midst of this conflict is Yana, the wife of the community leader, whose familiar world is slowly crumbling around her. Meanwhile, a detective intrudes on her home with devastating consequences."
The film, which is also Georgia's entry for the 2021 Best International Feature Oscar, starts streaming on MUBI 29 January.
They Ready, Season 2
Tiffany Haddish returns with her Emmy-nominated Netflix series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready for a second instalment. On the show, Haddish features a series of “personally chosen” comics, both fresh and veterans, from all around the comedy landscape to perform a 15-20 minute stand-up set. The second season promises a “bold new collection” of six comedians “showcasing their raw humour.”
This season, Haddish is bringing on Dean Edwards, Kimberly Clark, Tony Woods, Barbara Carlyle, Godfrey, and Erin Jackson.
The show is set to premiere on 2 February.
The Snoopy Show
AppleTV+, on Monday, unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Original series, The Snoopy Show, from Peanuts and WildBrain featuring the lovable pup and his avian friend. The new series will consist of three, seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series. The popular Peanuts characters to appear include Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder and Peppermint Patty.
The Snoopy Show is set to make its Apple TV+ global debut on 5 February.
LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors
Starring Rahul Dev in the lead, the medical thriller will explore the themes of power, politics, nepotism and competition. The story revolves around five interns of a famous hospital who get caught up in a whodunit mystery after a suspicious murder, whether they are saviours or traitors of life forms the story, as per the official plotline.
The cast also includes actors Punit J Pathak, Srishti Rindani, Siddharth Menon, Tanaya Sachdeva and Pulkit Makol. LSD: Love, Scandal and Doctors will be helmed by Saqib Pandor, who has previously served as an assistant director on Netflix series Sacred Games and Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet.
The show starts streaming on 5 Feb on ALTBalaji.
Boogie
Boogie, which follows Alfred Chin (played by Taylor Takahashi), a Chinese-American basketball star in Queens, New York, who dreams of playing in the NBA. However, as Alfred grapples with his cultural identity against stereotypes as well as expectations at home, he must find a way to prove his dreams.
The film marks the directorial debut of food personality and author Eddie Huang.
Boogie is set to release in theatres on 5 March.
