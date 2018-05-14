Avengers 4 leaked images, Infinity War fan theory teases possible return of Tom Hiddleston's Loki

Warning: Spoilers ahead

It looks like Loki might be at it again.

As fans are still recovering from the catastrophic death toll of Avengers: Infinity War, a new fan theory has been making the rounds online, which sounds so crazy that it just might be true.

The God of Mischief was killed off in the latest Marvel blockbuster within the first 10 minutes but an intriguing theory from former Mashable editor Josh L Dickey has stirred up fresh speculation about whether it was all yet another illusion after all.

Loki's dagger sneak attack on Thanos was feeble. He knew it wouldn't work. Heimdall also knows Banner can probably survive anything Thanos throws at him in the short-term. On Earth, Banner is acting loopy. Can't hulk out. Deception more useful now than force. Banner is Loki — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) May 10, 2018

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo reveals why Bruce Banner was unable to unleash the Hulk

It was hard to make sense of Bruce Banner's inability to transform into The Incredible Hulk in the film and most assumed the directors, Russo brothers, included the personal battle for a more fascinating payoff in Avengers 4.

But it makes sense that Loki, in disguise as Banner, merely does not have the ability to smash like the big, green guy.This also tied in with some leaked pictures of Tom Hiddleston filming on set of Avengers 4, as reported by MovieWeb.

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War — Here's what Groot told Rocket in the Marvel film's heartbreaking ending

The leaked pictures also revealed another interesting bit of news — the potential return of Quicksilver. Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Pietro Maximoff was introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron but dies a hero saving Hawkeye and a small child in the Battle of Sokovia.

Infinity War dominated the global box office for a third straight weekend, raking in a total of $1.6 billion since its release. It is now the fifth highest grossing film of all time worldwide.

Also read: Disney teases new Marvel franchise beyond Avengers, boasts of over 7000 characters to explore

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 13:13 PM