Avengers: Infinity War records second highest opening weekend in China with $200 million box office collection

Avengers: Infinity War opened like a force in China, amassing over $200 million (roughly Rs 1300 crore) over the weekend. The Russo Brothers juggernaut also recorded the second biggest opening weekend in the Middle Kingdom, when measured in local currency, according to Disney. The first spot at the Chinese box office belongs to Furious 7 currently.

With its impressive Chinese opening, Infinity War has now become the fifth highest grossing film worldwide, reports CNN. It has left behind major box office successes like The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Frozen, Furious 7, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The top four spots on the list are occupied by Marvel films.

Based on an epic showdown between all the Marvel heroes and the villain, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), Infinity War has been rocking the cash registers.

Infinity War has also been at the top of the North American box office and has made $548 million, which is the eighth highest grossing film of all time. The film's global total is currently at a mammoth $1.6 billion. If it crosses the $2 billion mark, it will reportedly be the first summer outing to do so.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 15:11 PM