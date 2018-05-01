Avengers: Infinity War box office collection — highest worldwide opening and other records set by Marvel's latest

Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has rampaged box office records in its first weekend, setting an unprecedented milestone with a $640.9 million global total, thwarting all the pre-release tracking predictions by Hollywood trade pundits and analysts. For easy reading, we have compiled all the records shattered by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 19th film which has sparked a never-seen-before mass hysteria and fan frenzy in theaters across the world.

All-Time Highest Domestic Opening with $258.2 million

The film, with a mighty $258.2 million opening, has edged past previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247.9 million) to become the highest domestic opening of all time. Infinity War dominated the domestic weekend box office chart with a market share of 85 percent of the top 12 films on the list. It surpassed the record of Avengers: Age of Ultron, which conquered the table in 2015 with a share of 84.5 percent.

Infinity War (previews+Friday: $106.3 million from 4.474 locations) missed the opening day record of Force Awakens ($119.1 million) despite landing in 340 locations more than the latter. However, the Russo brothers-directed epic smashed a bunch of other records such as the highest Saturday gross with $83 million (previous record holder Jurassic World with $69.6 million) and highest Sunday gross with $69 million (previous record held by Force Awakens $60.5 million and Black Panther at $60 million). While the 2015 release Force Awakens opened to $247.9 million in 4 days, Infinity War’s $258.2 million opening has been achieved in just three days.

Infinity War is the sixth film – Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, The Avengers and Black Panther - in the history of cinema to score a $200+ million in its domestic opening weekend. Now, Disney towers above all major studios with nine of the ten films in the top domestic opening weekends belonging to it. Universal’s Jurassic World is the only other player to find a place in the list at the fourth spot with $208.8 million opening.

All Time Highest Worldwide Opening with $640.9 million

Infinity War has crushed the record of 2017 release The Fate of the Furious ($543 million) by a huge margin with its $640.9 million global opening, a staggering number which no one came close to predicting. While the domestic gross contributes to 40.2 percent of the worldwide opening, 59.8 percent of it arrived from offshore markets, where the film has ruled the roost with several all time industry records. Now, Infinity War has become the only film to breach the $600 million mark worldwide from its opening weekend.

All Time Second Highest International Opening with $382.7 million

Infinity War has registered the all time second highest international debut with $382.7 million, only behind the $443 million offshore debut by The Fate of the Furious last year with China alone accounting for $185 million. Infinity War’s $382.7 million is without Russia and the lucrative China market, where the film is slated to release on 11 May and score $175-190 million in its opening weekend. It will land in Russia on 3 May.

Infinity War raced past Jurassic World’s $316.6 million offshore debut to score the second highest international opening of all time. It must also be noted that $99 million from Jurassic World’s overseas opening came from China.

The massive $640.9 million global opening of Infinity War has powered the cumulative gross of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 19 films to $15.48 billion – unadjusted for inflation – making it the most profitable franchise in the world. Star Wars holds the second place in the highest grossing film franchises with $9 billion (unadjusted) from 16 films.

Lifetime revenue of six MCU films surpassed by Infinity War in three days

The $640.9 million global opening has already made Infinity War the 13th highest grossing film in the MCU. The film’s worldwide opening weekend gross has surpassed the lifetime gross of films such as Iron Man 2 ($623.9 million), Iron Man ($585.2 million), Ant-Man ($519.3 million), Thor ($449.3 million), Captain America: The First Avenger ($370.6 million) and The Incredible Hulk ($263.4 million).

All Time Highest Opening Record in individual countries

Besides setting benchmarks both domestically and internationally with its astonishing global launch of $640.9 million, Infinity War also laid down an array of other milestones in various countries from the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America regions.

Infinity War registered the highest opening weekend record for any film in various countries such as South Korea ($39.2 million), Mexico ($25.1 million), Brazil ($18.8 million), Philippines ($12.5 million), Thailand ($10 million), Indonesia ($9.6 million) and Malaysia ($8.4 million).

In the UK, Infinity War scored the third biggest debut with $42.2 million, only behind Spectre’s $63.7 million and The Force Awakens’ $50.6 million. In Germany, the film made an impression by posting the highest superhero debut with $17.7 million, besting Spider-Man 2’s $12.4 million. In France, the film achieved the same feat with $17.7 million by dethroning Spider-Man 3’s $15.7 million. In Japan, it scored the second highest superhero debut with $9 million, only behind Spider-Man 3’s $10 million debut.

The film grossed an excellent $18.6 million in India, making it the best opening for a Hollywood film. It posted the second-best opening weekend of 2018 in the country, besting Baaghi 2 and only behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus Padmaavat.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 15:14 PM