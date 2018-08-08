Shahid Kapoor reportedly drops out of Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film

Actor Shahid Kapoor's reunion with his Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali on a "very different" new film may be in doubt, according to latest reports.

A source told DNA that Shahid has opted out of the project and that Imtiaz is now looking for another actor to take over his role.

The film, which was announced last year, was supposed to mark the second collaboration between Shahid and Imitaz after the 2007 hit Jab We Met.

Jab We Met revolved around Shahid's Aditya, a heartbroken tycoon on the verge of committing suicide, who aimlessly boards a train. He meets Kareena Kapoor's Geet, a bubbly girl who plans to elope with her lover, and finds himself pulled into her crazy life.

Shahid will soon be seen in Shree Narayan Singh's social comedy-drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu while Imtiaz is producing a contemporary take on the classic tale of Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Pi Films.

