Batla House box office collection: John Abraham's thriller rakes in Rs 47.99 cr in extended opening weekend

John Abraham's Batla House has performed well at the domestic box office, despite competition from Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. While the action-thriller grossed Rs 10.90 crore on its third day of release, there was a marginal growth on 18 August (12.70 crore). The total box office collection of the film is now Rs 47.99 crore and will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

According to trade analysts, Batla House has performed better in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the latest box office figures of Batla House.

#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend... Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4... Faring better in #DelhiUP... Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: ₹ 47.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Bollywood Hungama reports that Batla House has earned Rs 5.96 lakh from 19 screens in Australia and Rs 5.43 lakh from 15 screens in New Zealand.

Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and Romeo Akbar Walter, John has once again dabbled in the genre with Batla House.

The film follows the encounters of alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of New Delhi. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout and two others were arrested while one accused escaped. John plays DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav (based on the real-life character of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav). The police officer is the recipient of eight President Gallantry Awards.

As part as research for the thriller, director Nikkhil Advani told Firstpost that he read blogs and articles and met journalists and cops. The Jamia Milia Islamia Teachers Solidarity Union also helped him by sending everything they had written about the case.

Prior to its Independence Day release, an accused in the ongoing Batla House encounter case had filed a plea demanding a stay on the film, saying it would adversely affect his trial. However, the film was greenlit by the Delhi High Court after the makers agreed to some modifications, according to India Today.

Batla House is jointly produced by director Nikkhil's Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is Advani and Abraham's second collaboration after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 13:52:05 IST