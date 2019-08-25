Batla House box office collection: John Abraham thriller earns Rs 76.57 cr over two weekends

Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer space drama Mission Mangal, John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House has been steady at the domestic box office. On its second Saturday (24 August), the film earned Rs 6.58 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 76.57 crore.

Box Office India writes that owing to the Janmashtmi holiday, the film witnessed a 60 percent rise in revenue. Trade analysts had previously said that Batla House's performance will remain unaffected till the release of Prabhas' Saaho.

Here are the latest box office numbers of Batla House.

#BatlaHouse sprints on [second] Sat... An open week has certainly proved beneficial, while #Janmashtami festivities is aiding its biz in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr. Total: ₹ 76.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2019

The film is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. John essays the role of Sanjay Kumar Yadav, based on police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who led the encounter. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Prior to its release, an accused in the ongoing Batla House encounter case had filed a plea demanding a stay on the film, saying it would adversely affect his trial. However, the film was greenlit by the Delhi High Court after the makers agreed to some modifications, according to India Today.

As part as research for the thriller, director Nikkhil Advani told Firstpost that he read blogs and articles, and met journalists and cops. The Jamia Milia Islamia Teachers Solidarity Union also helped him by sending everything they had written about the case.

Batla House is jointly produced by director Nikkhil's Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is Advani and Abraham's second collaboration after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 12:41:47 IST