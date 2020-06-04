Basu Chatterjee, veteran director-screenwriter best known for Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, passes away aged 93

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, best known for directing films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, and Baaton Baaton Mein, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai, following age-related ailments, reports The Indian Express. He was 93.

Through the 1970s and 1980s, he became associated with what came to be known as middle-of-the-road cinema, devoid of both the over-the-top treatment in mainstream cinema and the absolute reality of art cinema. Chatterjee's films found humour in the commonplace, sometimes within the escapades of a middle-class family in an urban setting or two lovers finding solace in the '70s Bombay.

Born in Ajmer, Chatterjee started his career as an illustrator and cartoonist with the weekly tabloid Blitz, published in Mumbai by Russi Karanjia. He made his directorial debut with Sara Akash in 1969, which won him the Filmfare Best Screenplay Award.

Some of his acclaimed films include Piya Ka Ghar, Us Paar, Chitchor, Swami, Khatta Meetha, Priyatama, Chakravyuha, Jeena Yahan, Apne Paraye, Shaukeen, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, and Chameli Ki Shaadi among others.

He directed two episodes of TV shows Byomkesh Bakshi, and Rajani for Doordarshan, both of which were extremely successful.

Chatterjee was also a member of the International Film And Television Club of the Asian Academy of Film & Television.

A few celebrities paid tributes on social media

I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm.

It’s a great loss to the industry.

Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee. pic.twitter.com/wxjpg6SDgg — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020

Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/YllOjtP4U5 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2020

Bollywood has seen some terrible losses during the lockdown with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in April.

Lyricist Anwar Sagar, best remembered for his hit track 'Wada Raha Sanam' from Akshay Kumar-starrer Khiladi, passed away on Wednesday.

Noted singer-composer Wajid Khan passed away on Monday at the age of 42. He had underlying kidney issues.

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur also died last month.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 12:23:47 IST

