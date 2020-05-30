You are here:

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Yogesh passes away aged 77; Lata Mangeshkar mourns collaborator's demise

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, who penned the famous 'Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli' in Anand, passed away on Friday. He was 77.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday paid tribute to lyricist Gaur after his demise earlier today. The 90-year-old singer expressed her respect to the artist on Twitter.

Addressing her sorrow with the news about the sudden demise, the singer noted that she has sung many songs, which was written by the late lyricist.

As she recalled about him, the 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja' singer explained about the calm and composed nature that the songwriter possessed.

Yogesh Gaur was born on 19 March, 1943, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He penned lyrics for the song 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dal Jaaye' in 1971 for the movie Anand and is widely considered as one of his best works.

Known by his first name in film circles, Yogesh was a prominent lyricist in the '70s Hindi cinema and gave some of his best songs in the middle-of-the-road films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee.

Imbued with a sense of longing and nostalgia, his lyrics have survived the test of time by staying fresh in the memory of music lovers.

The late artist's other notable works include songs like 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan', 'Kai Baar Yunhi Dekha Hai' and 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.'

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Yogesh ji ka likha ye geet jiska sangeet Salil da ka hai, mujhe bahut pasand hai. https://t.co/yEq2gk7PIL — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 10:07:45 IST

