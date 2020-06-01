You are here:

Music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42 following kidney ailments; Priyanka Chopra Vishal Dadlani tweet condolences

Jun 01, 2020 08:43:01 IST

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films, died in early hours of Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42.

Music composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback singing for Salman in chartbusters like 'Mera He Jalwa', 'Fevicol Se' and for Akshay Kumar in 'Chinta Ta Chita Chita' from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Bhai Bhai', which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar.

The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, 'Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka', which was sung by Wajid.

Soon after the news of the composer's demise broke, many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to pay tributes.

