Music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42 following kidney ailments; Priyanka Chopra Vishal Dadlani tweet condolences

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films, died in early hours of Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42.

Music composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback singing for Salman in chartbusters like 'Mera He Jalwa', 'Fevicol Se' and for Akshay Kumar in 'Chinta Ta Chita Chita' from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Bhai Bhai', which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar.

The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, 'Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka', which was sung by Wajid.

Soon after the news of the composer's demise broke, many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to pay tributes.

Here are their tweets

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan7 (in front, in the picture). sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0v8lsgxVtM — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 08:43:01 IST

