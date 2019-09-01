Bard of Blood, This Is Us, American Horror Story 1984: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows are being added to the various streaming platforms. This September, we're again spoilt for choice with options - from family drama, investigative features and espionage thrillers to the return of '80s slashers.

With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all— especially if you have subscribed to more than one platform. Hence, we sourced through the internet and curated a list of content coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, AltBalaji, and ZEE5 this month.

Amazon Prime

This Is Us Season 4 - 24 September

It might seem like forever since the last season of Mandy Moore, Vilo Ventimiglia's show, This is Us, took over our TV screens. However, it was also in early May, that NBC network announced the renewal of three more seasons of the heartwarming series. The show chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

The show is set to premiere from 24 September. Time to keep your Kleenex handy!

Young Sheldon Season 3 - 27 September

Sheldon Cooper, the eccentric and lovable genius from The Big Bang Theory, received his own spin-off series, with Young Sheldon in 2017. The show gives insights into the events and people who shaped Sheldon as a young boy. In the third instalment, young Sheldon continues to tackle the ups and downs of his high school year. However, hints of his upcoming college stint popped out last season with universities starting to notice his advanced intellect.

Netflix

Bard of Blood - 27 September

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Bard of Blood is a seven-episode high-octane thriller series based on a 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. The show follows ex-communicated RAW agent, Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), who teams up with an agents Isha (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh) for a rescue mission in Balochistan.

The Laundromat - 27 September

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, The Laundromat is a dark comedy based on the Panama Papers scandal. The film stars Meryl Streep as a widow who investigates a massive insurance-fraud scheme that’s benefiting a network of super-rich people around the world. An adaptation of Jake Bernstein’s non-fiction book 'Secrecy World', the film follows Streep's character, Ellen Martin, as she lost a great deal of money to Panamanian law firm partners Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, portrayed by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas respectively.

With Banderas and Oldman sporting garish suits and colourful accents alongside what looks to be another stunning performance from Streep, we think this Netflix feature is worth a shot.

The Spy - 6 September

The Golden Globe-winning comedian, Sacha Baron Cohen, infamous for comedic personas like Borat, Bruno, and Ali G, is showing some serious acting chops by portraying the role of real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen for the Netflix series, The Spy. The series follows Cohen running a spy operation for Israel in Syria in 1960s. However, post the operation, Cohen struggles with his double identity, and has a tough time returning to his authentic self, with his mental health beginning to deteriorate.

Hotstar

American Horror Story: 1984 - 18 September

The new season of American Horror Story: 1984 is bringing back the '80s slashers to your screen. The ninth instalment season follows the plotline of a typical summer camp horror film, and takes place at the aptly named Camp Redwood. The series stars actors Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Zach Villa, DeRon Horton Matthew and Angelica Ross.

Modern Family Season 11 - 23 September

Fan-favorite family comedy Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season this September. Created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, the sitcom revolving around an extended family has won five consecutive Emmy Awards for best comedy series from 2010 to 2014. Modern Family has been credited as groundbreaking in its portrayal of a gay couple Mitchell and Cameron — as stable, loving parents of an adopted girl (introduced in Season One). It also examined the concerns of blended families and gave an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted workings of contemporary families.

Levitan in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter emphasised that their main focus is to end strong, “We want to honor the show and honor it in the right way, making the audience really feel like that was a journey worth taking from beginning to end, but there will be buckets of tears as we get there,” he said.

The Hate U Give

Based on the best-selling novel, The Hate U Give is a coming-of-age tale of a 16-year-old girl named Starr Carter, who grew up in a poverty-stricken area but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, the young woman is drawn to activism and is torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.

ALTBalaji

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala - 3 September

Having mesmerised everyone with his big screen releases, filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar will make his digital debut with ALTBalaji's upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The show will feature actors Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal as chefs who are former lovers turned foes as they engage in a battle in the kitchen.

M.O.M - Mission Over Mars - 10 September

Hot on the heels of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's successful release, Mission Mangal, here is an another retelling of India's Mangalyaan space project. From the production banner of Ekta Kapoor, M.O.M - Mission Over Mars focuses on the four women scientists (Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh) at the centre of it all and their relentless efforts to make the Mars project a success.

The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati - 30 September

The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati presents a dramatic retelling of the much-publicised KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra case. Considered as one of the most sensational criminal proceedings in India, Nanavati case is about a Parsi Naval officer who shot a businessman and then confessed his crime to the police in 1959 Mumbai (then known as Bombay). The case has inspired a number of other works, including films such as Rustom and Achanak, as well as the novel Nanavati ka Mukadama. The 10-episode series, helmed by Chalo Dilli director Shashant Shah, features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Maanav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Saurabh Shukla, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Soni Razdan, Viraf Patel, Swanand Kirkire and Pooja Gor.

Zee 5

Bhram - 18 September

Bhram is a psychological thriller about a novelist essayed by Kalki Koechlin, who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through the many eccentric emotions while pursuing a story. While talking about her role, Koechlin said in a statement, "Bhram is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works."

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 17:34:37 IST