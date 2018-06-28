Chalo Dilli director Shashant Shah roped in to helm upcoming web series The Verdict- State v/s Nanavati

Mumbai: Shashant Shah, known for films such as Dasvidaniya and Chalo Dilli, is all set to direct a web series based on the Nanavati case.

The Nanavati case refers to the murder of businessman Prem Ahuja by naval officer Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati. Akshay Kumar's Rustom was also inspired by the case.

Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet also explored the sensational case through the point of views of two competing newspaper owners.

ALTBalaji had announced signing filmmaker Subhash Kapoor as the creative director for their next show The Verdict — State v/s Nanavati, based on the infamous 1959 Nanavati case. The makers have roped in Shashant to direct this project, a press release issued in Mumbai said.

"What appealed to me was the script of The Verdict — State v/s Nanavati. I am quite excited to work with Subhash for the show," Shashant said in a statement here.

Subhash, who has directed Jolly LLB, says, he is looking forward to having a great collaboration with ALTBalaji and Shashant.

"I have seen his earlier projects and have loved all the work that he has done. Shashant really has some great ideas for the show and we are all excited to execute them," Subhash said.

The show is in its pre-production stage and will soon stream on the ALTBalaji app and the website.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 10:49 AM