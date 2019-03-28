BAFTA TV Awards 2019: Killing Eve, A Very English Scandal, Patrick Melrose lead nominations

Killing Eve led the British Academy’s Television and Television Craft awards with a whopping 14 nominations to its name, with actresses Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both being nominated for the leading actress category.

A Very English Scandal, based on the true-life story of MP Jeremy Thorpe, landed 12 nominations, including Hugh Grant’s first nod for TV. Grant essayed the role of a Parliament member who's secretly gay and was accused of a conspired murder of his former lover.

Patrick Melrose bagged six nominations while Bodyguard and The Little Drummer Girl earned five. Reality show Queer Eye made its spot in the “must-see moment” category, which is voted by the public rather than by BAFTA members.

Netflix’s interactive episode of Bandersnatch from Black Mirror picked up three nominations including best single drama. Amazon, however, did not feature in any of the nominations.

The first outing for Derry Girls, Lisa McGee’s raucous sitcom about a gang of gobby Catholic girls during the Troubles, is up for best scripted comedy, but received no performance nods.

HBO’s biting media dynasty saga Succession is nominated for best international show alongside the second series of The Handmaid’s Tale, German two-parter 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, about a hostage crisis gone wrong, and documentary Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate for Showtime.

“It’s tricky to make generalisations about the relative performances of the streamers, as you have to remember that last year was a bumper year for Netflix with so many nominations for ‘The Crown,’ which of course hasn’t gone out this year,” BAFTA chair Pippa Harris told Variety. Harris also said that the success of Killing Eve goes on to demonstrate that the audience has a large appetite for dramas led by women.

Killing Eve will battle it out with Informer, Bodyguard, and Save Me for the coveted best drama award. Sandra and Jodie are up against Keeley Hawes from Bodyguard and Ruth Wilson of Mrs Wilson for leading actress.

Meanwhile, Grant, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chance Perdomo of Killed by My Debt and Lucian Msamati from Kiri have been nominated in the leading actor category.

The BAFTA TV Awards ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on 12 May. The Craft Awards will take place at The Brewery, London two weeks earlier on Sunday, 28 April.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 17:12:44 IST