Killing Eve season 2 teaser promises more psychosexual drama between Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh

The first trailer of the much-anticipated second season of Killing Eve gives audiences a generous dose of psychosexual drama and satire.

Developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Killing Eve is based on Luke Jennings' series of thriller novellas Codename Villanelle. Jodie Comer stars as the self-confessed psychopathic killer whose services are available for hire. Her killing trail soon attracts the attention of MI5 (later MI6) officer Eve Polastri (played by Sandra Oh). Polastri's obsession with female killers and her instincts soon lead her to Villanelle.

The second trailer highlights the sexually charged cat-and-mouse chase between the two main protagonists. A scene of note features a chilling exchange between Villanelle and another man. While she desperately looks for something in the kitchen, the man asks, "What are you looking for?" "A kitchen knife," comes the prompt reply. "What for?" the man inquires. "To stab you with," replies Comer as she smiles menacingly.

The season promises to one up the first instalment, which received widespread acclaim among critics and was the most-watched series on the BBC iPlayer, reports The Guardian.

Killing Eve’s second season airs 7 April on BBC America.

Watch the teaser trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 14:31:54 IST