The Handmaid's Tale 3 trailer is a dark take on Ronald Reagan’s iconic Morning in America commercial

A new teaser for The Handmaid's Tale was released at The Super Bowl, giving fans of the dystopian drama a glimpse of what comes next for Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss. In the 30-second teaser, Offred urges America to "wake up" in a reimagination of Ronald Reagan’s iconic Morning in America election commercial.

In the commercial, Reagan had joyfully stated that more women were going to work in America and more children were being birthed. However, the teaser reveals that under the Gilead regime, it is the handmaids who produce children like machines for men and women in positions of power. It is a dark reminder of the dismal state of women's sexual and social rights in The Republic of Gilead.

However, the teaser shows June (Offred's birth name) in a new light, making her seem like a revolutionary leader of sorts. Whether she will take down the brutal regime and those aiding it, remains to be seen.

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale recreates author Margaret Atwood's totalitarian theocracy for the screen, adding more chapters to the book in the upcoming season. Atwood also confirmed that she was writing a sequel to the original, titled The Testaments.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 12:57:17 IST